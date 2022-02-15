Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $9.04 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.