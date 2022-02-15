Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.