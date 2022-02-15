Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 552,939 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,914,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $101,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after buying an additional 410,419 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE SU opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

