Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.31 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $106,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.86. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

