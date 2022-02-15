Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $104,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $28,975,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $20,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STFC stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

