Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,082 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $98,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock worth $212,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

