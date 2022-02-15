Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 156,025 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $99,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NIO opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $62.14.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

