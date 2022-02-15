Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.65.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 236,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.