Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.65.
DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 236,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
