DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DISH Network by 116,419.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

