DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $4,092,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 258,744 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,719. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

