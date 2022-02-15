Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DCBO stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
