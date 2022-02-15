Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.56.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

