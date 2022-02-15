DomRaider Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $526,136.07 and $1.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

