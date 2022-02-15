DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:DLY opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

