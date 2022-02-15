Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 949,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,999. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

