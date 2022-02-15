Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.34

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 49677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.44.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.