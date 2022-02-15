DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.35.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.