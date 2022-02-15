DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.