DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
KSM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
