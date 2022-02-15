DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

DXPE stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

