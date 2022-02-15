Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Aramark stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

