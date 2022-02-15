Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

