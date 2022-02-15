Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 13,017 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.