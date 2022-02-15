Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,772 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.87.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

