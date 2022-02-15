Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Monro were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

