DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $25.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.29.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DZS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DZS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in DZS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

