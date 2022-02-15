Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.32 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.14 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $176.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.37 million to $178.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $334.75 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $360.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $620.13 million, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
