Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.32 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.14 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $176.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.37 million to $178.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $334.75 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $360.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $620.13 million, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

