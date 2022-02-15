Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 77,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a P/E ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

