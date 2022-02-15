Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBC stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

