Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

EMN traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

