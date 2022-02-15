Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.250 EPS.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

