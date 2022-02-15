Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KODK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

