Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,523 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

