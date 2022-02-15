Eaton Vance Management Has $27.63 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,824 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

