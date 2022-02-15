Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,446 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

NYSE:AIT opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.46 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.