Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $38,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

