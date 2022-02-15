Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,126 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $34,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FMC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

