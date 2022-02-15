Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

ETV stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.