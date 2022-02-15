ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares $0.14 Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 63.42% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

