Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,690,206,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,997,690,945 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

