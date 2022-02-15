Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

