Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 567,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
