Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. 3,034,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,380. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
