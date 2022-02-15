Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head-To-Head Survey

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Elanco Animal Health Incorporat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 151.92% 21.01% 8.63% Elanco Animal Health Incorporat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrightSphere Investment Group and Elanco Animal Health Incorporat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Elanco Animal Health Incorporat 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Elanco Animal Health Incorporat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 3.63 $286.70 million $10.04 2.47 Elanco Animal Health Incorporat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elanco Animal Health Incorporat.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

