Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as high as C$13.21. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 677,551 shares traded.

ELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

