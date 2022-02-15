Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $93.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

