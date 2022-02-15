Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.