Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.82.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.98 and a twelve month high of C$55.60. The stock has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

