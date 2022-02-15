Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.74 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 330,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,204. Encore Wire has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Encore Wire by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Encore Wire by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Encore Wire by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

