Energizer (ENR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Energizer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/12/2022 – Energizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has been grappling with tough year-over-year comparisons, as demand conditions were high in the year-ago quarter. This has been affecting the company’s battery sales volumes, as seen during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, high input costs have been a drag on gross margin. The company has been witnessing higher input costs in areas like labor and transportation. It expects inflationary pressures to persist in fiscal 2022. Energizer expects the rise in input costs to be partly compensated by pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts. Energizer has been making efforts to drive productivity via improvement initiatives, streamlining international organization and optimizing manufacturing footprint. Strong auto care busines is also an upside.”

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 3,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 379.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

