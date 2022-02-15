EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NPO stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
