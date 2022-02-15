EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NPO stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in EnPro Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

